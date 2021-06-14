AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of AB opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.