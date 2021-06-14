Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.71.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $193.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

