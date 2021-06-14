Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $131.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

