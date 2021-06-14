FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $1.57 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

