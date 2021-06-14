OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Short Interest Update

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OSAGF stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.59. OSRAM Licht has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

