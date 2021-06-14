Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $136.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.