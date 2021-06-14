Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,205,000 after buying an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $84.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

