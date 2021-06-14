Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

