Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,664. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

