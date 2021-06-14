Short Interest in Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Decreases By 77.8%

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CTHZ opened at $0.03 on Monday. Cancer Treatment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

