Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.20. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

