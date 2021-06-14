Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.91 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,159,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 94.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

