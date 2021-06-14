PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $149.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.23.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of PEP opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

