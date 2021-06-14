Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

