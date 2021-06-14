Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $956,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

