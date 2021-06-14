Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 12,130 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,932,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

