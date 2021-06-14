Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.65.

