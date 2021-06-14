Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,869 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

