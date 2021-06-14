AmonD (AMON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,736.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $21,736.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00055068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00160163 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00184641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.23 or 0.01038271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,588.64 or 1.00196252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

