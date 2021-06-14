HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Hits $0.97

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $53.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00798627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00083515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07924653 BTC.

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

