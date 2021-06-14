0x Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $743.27 million and approximately $69.72 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00798627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00083515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07924653 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

