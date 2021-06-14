King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

