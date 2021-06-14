FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $4.67 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

