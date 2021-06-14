Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 81,818 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,818 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

