First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

