Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

