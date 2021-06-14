Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

