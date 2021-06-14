Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,265 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

