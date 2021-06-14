16,966 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77,088 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $81.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

