Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Boston Partners increased its position in Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $419.18 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

