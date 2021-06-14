Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,363,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.