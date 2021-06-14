Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

Shares of EDU opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

