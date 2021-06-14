GAPS Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $227.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,089.67 or 0.99364574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00031784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007733 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

