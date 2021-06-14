Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 465,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CANF opened at $2.25 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.