mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in May

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MECVF stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

