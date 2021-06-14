Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAST stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

