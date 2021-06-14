White Pine Capital LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Northern Technologies International worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. Northern Technologies International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.