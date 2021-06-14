Norinchukin Bank The Buys 313 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

