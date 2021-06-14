Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,921,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.