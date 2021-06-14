Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.