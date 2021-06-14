King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

