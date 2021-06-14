King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $41.21 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $139.91 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

