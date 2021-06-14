The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

