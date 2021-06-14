White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $158.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

