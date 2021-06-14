Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $76.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

