Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $1.03 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $170.18 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.