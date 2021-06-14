Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,351 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

