Argent Trust Co Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.13 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

