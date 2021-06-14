Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $71.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

