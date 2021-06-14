The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

